Florida woman sprays man with Silly String, throws empty can at his head during attack at restaurant: PPPD

A woman faces criminal charges after Pinellas Park police say she used something meant for fun – Silly String – to attack a man at a restaurant.

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Pinellas Park Police Department, Krystl Watts, 48, confronted the victim last Thursday night at the OCC Road House off 49th St. N and sprayed him with Silly String.

Watts then threw the empty can at the victim's head, according to police, causing a laceration to his forehead.

Police arrested Watts on a misdemeanor battery charge. Court records show she has bonded out of jail.

Mugshot of Krystl Watts. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

The affidavit did not include details on how Watts and the victim may have known each other or what led to the alleged attack.