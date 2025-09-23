Florida woman sprays man with Silly String, throws empty can at his head during attack at restaurant: PPPD
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A woman faces criminal charges after Pinellas Park police say she used something meant for fun – Silly String – to attack a man at a restaurant.
What we know:
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Pinellas Park Police Department, Krystl Watts, 48, confronted the victim last Thursday night at the OCC Road House off 49th St. N and sprayed him with Silly String.
Watts then threw the empty can at the victim's head, according to police, causing a laceration to his forehead.
Police arrested Watts on a misdemeanor battery charge. Court records show she has bonded out of jail.
Mugshot of Krystl Watts. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.
What we don't know:
The affidavit did not include details on how Watts and the victim may have known each other or what led to the alleged attack.
The Source: This story was written with information from an arrest affidavit filed by the Pinellas Park Police Department.