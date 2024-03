On Thursday's edition of Charley's World, FOX 13 featured the 59th Annual Chiselers Market.

The all-female charitable organization hosts the fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They receive items from silver to art to books and plants.

A silent auction will be held at the market at 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the silent market, click here.