Christian Ziegler investigation: Florida Republicans to vote on removing party chairman accused of rape

The Republican Party of Florida is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to vote on removing Chairman Christian Ziegler and select a new leader as police investigate a rape accusation against him, a vote that comes the week before Gov. Ron DeSantis competes in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus.

The party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation, saying he can’t effectively lead during a critical election year with the allegations, which Ziegler denies, swirling around him.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and other Republican leaders have called on Ziegler to step down, but he has refused.

Ziegler is accused of raping a woman with whom he and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, had a prior consensual sexual relationship, according to police records.

Pictured: Christian Ziegler.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the woman’s accusation that Ziegler raped her at her apartment in October. Police documents say the Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual threesome that day, but when Bridget Ziegler was unable to make it, the accuser says she called things off, but claims Christian Ziegler arrived anyway and assaulted her.

Christian Ziegler has not been charged with a crime and says he is innocent, contending the encounter was consensual.

According to a Sarasota Police affidavit, Christian showed detectives a two-and-a-half-minute video of the encounter to support his claim of consensual sex. The woman, however, told police she never consented to being recorded, and now Christian Ziegler is also under investigation for video voyeurism in addition to rape.

Police also set up a series of monitored phone calls with Christian and his accuser. In the calls Christian offered the woman money several times and asked what he could do to help her, but did not admit to any wrong doing.

Ziegler’s attorney said in a statement, "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed an Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated.

The accusation also has caused turmoil for Bridget Ziegler, an elected member of the Sarasota School Board, though she is not accused of any crime. Last month, the board voted to ask her to resign. She refused.

Pictured: Bridget and Christian Ziegler

The couple have been outspoken opponents of LGBTQ+ rights, and their relationship with another woman has sparked criticism and accusations of hypocrisy.

In addition to DeSantis, Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida’s Republican House and Senate leaders have all called for Christian Ziegler’s resignation.

DeSantis is seeking the GOP nomination for president, but ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus he trails far behind former President Donald Trump, who also is a Floridian. Scott is running for re-election. Florida also will play a key role in determining control of the U.S. House.

"We have to move past this and have to focus on 2024. Florida’s one of the most important states for the Republicans and we have to continue to bring home victories, especially for Rick Scott and the top of the ticket with Trump as our nominee, eventually," said state Sen. Joe Gruters, who preceded Ziegler as party chair.

In addition to voting on Ziegler's fate, Republican leaders are also expected to select his replacement on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.