Christmas came early for students at Pizzo Elementary Tuesday afternoon

Wearing Santa hats topped with reindeer antlers, 19 students in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program at Pizzo Elementary School could barely contain their excitement when Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David walked in carrying a sack of goodies over his shoulder.

Big Brothers Big Sisters recently teamed up with Netflix for an initiative called “Letters to Klaus.” Children across the country were asked to share what kindness means to them and their favorite ways to experience kindness with their mentors. Many children requested electronics to play video games, but, for others, not having electronics can cause them to fall behind in school.

David heard that several children asked for tablets and granted their Christmas wish.

Playing the part of Santa, David gave a new tablet to each child to help them catch up on their schoolwork at home.

He also signed autographs and posed for photographs with the students.

