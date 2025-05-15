Church of Scientology withdraws request to buy Clearwater street

The Brief The Church of Scientology has withdrawn its request to buy a stretch of South Garden Avenue in downtown Clearwater. The church's plan included closing the road to the public, and building an auditorium and a park. Critics of the plan included the grassroots group Reconnect Clearwater, which submitted a counter-proposal called "Save the Garden."



The Church of Scientology has pulled its application to buy a street in downtown Clearwater, Mayor Bruce Rector confirmed to FOX 13 hours ahead of a planned vote on Thursday.

Battle over South Garden Ave.

The backstory:

The church's controversial proposal involved purchasing a stretch of South Garden Avenue between Court and Franklin Streets, closing it to the public, and building an auditorium and a park.

Critics of the plan included the grassroots group Reconnect Clearwater, which submitted a counter-proposal called "Save the Garden." The organization proposed honoring African American history in the city, along with everyone who helped build Clearwater.

The Church of Scientology.

Dig deeper:

Both proposals faced scrutiny at a meeting on Monday in which the Church of Scientology made a rare appearance at Clearwater City Hall.

The church, which owns about 200 properties downtown, told council members that almost 10 of the church’s buildings at least have permits for work to be done, and featured them in a video.

That video didn't talk about South Garden Avenue, though, and city leaders pointed that out – saying they've had more than enough time to redevelop, but several storefronts still sit vacant.

PREVIOUS: Church of Scientology makes rare appearance during Clearwater meeting on closing downtown street

On Thursday, Rector told FOX 13 that the church did not give a specific reason for withdrawing. However, he thinks they saw the writing on the wall after Councilmember David Allbritton said Monday he was flipping his vote from a "yes" to a "no" on the sale, meaning it wouldn’t pass.

The other side:

FOX 13 has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment on the withdrawal of its application.

What's next:

The proposed sale of South Garden Avenue is no longer on the agenda for Thursday night's meeting.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the City of Clearwater and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: