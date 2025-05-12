Clearwater group opposed to Church of Scientology buying downtown street to share counter-proposal

The Brief Reconnect Clearwater plans to present its proposal to buy a portion of South Garden Ave. during a city council work session on Monday. The grassroots group's proposal counters one from the Church of Scientology to purchase the parcel. A vote on the potential sale could come as soon as Thursday.



Clearwater city leaders plan to hear Monday from a grassroots group presenting a counter-proposal to the Church of Scientology's controversial offer to purchase a downtown street.

Battle over South Garden Ave.

The backstory:

In April, council members decided to table the final vote to sell a portion of South Garden Ave. to the Church of Scientology.

The church plans to close the street to the public and build an auditorium, along with a park, if the sale goes through.

What they're saying:

Brooks Gibbs, the founder of Reconnect Clearwater, launched a movement called "Save the Garden,"presenting a proposal on behalf of citizens after learning about the potential sale.

Last week, Gibbs told FOX 13 his group has gained traction when it comes to donations, and wants to buy the street so they can add a park and green space to preserve the city's history.

"The Church of Scientology has a plan to build a park in honor of their founder, L. Ron Hubbard, who most consider a cult leader," Gibbs said. "We desire to build the park to our civic leaders that were heroes to us, to remember and memorialize them. You know, the Church of Scientology is offering $1.375 million for the land. We are offering $1.5 million for land. The Church of Scientology wants to cut off the street. We want to keep half of the street open, so we can use it. Our proposal is way better than theirs."

The Church of Scientology wants to buy a portion of South Garden Ave., leading to a counter-proposal from a grassroots group.

The other side:

The grassroots group's idea is not supported by everyone, however.

City Councilman David Allbritton is one of three council members who were in favor of selling the street to the Church of Scientology in April, saying he sees the work the church is doing to make the city more lively.

Gibbs also said last week that it's been difficult to convince leaders that his group is serious about its proposal because the Church of Scientology has been negotiating with the city for more than a year.

Dozens of people spoke during public comment in April about the proposed sale of a downtown Clearwater street to the Church of Scientology.

Dig deeper:

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector has previously said that the Church of Scientology must do more to benefit all residents of the city, as Scientologists only make up a fraction of the population.

He says the church owns more than 200 properties in Clearwater, many of which have empty storefronts downtown.

What's next:

Monday's city council work session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., during which Reconnect Clearwater will share more about its proposal.

A vote on the sale of the street could take place as soon as the next council meeting, set for this Thursday.

FOX 13 reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment on the counter-proposal, but we have not heard back.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez, with additional information from previous FOX 13 News reports.

