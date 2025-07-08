Church vandalism results in arrest

The Brief A 911 call about a man defacing a church and throwing rocks at cars draws a Sheriff’s Deputy response. Upon arrival, the suspect threatens to shoot the deputy and gets arrested. In a search, the man is found to be in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and bullets.



The local church can be many things to people: a welcome home for those seeking refuge, a place of worship for the believer, a community for those seeking like-minded Christians. But for some, the local church is a target, a reminder of something from their past. Perhaps that was the case on Monday, July 7th. Law enforcement received a call about a man defacing the Irving Park Baptist Church at 5001 71st Street North in St. Petersburg. Deputies responded to find the suspect still on the scene.

What we know:

It was just after noon on the 7th when Deputy Bryan Beeler arrived at Irving Baptist Church. The 911 call reported a man throwing rocks at cars passing by and actively defacing the church.

Deputy Beeler found Jeremy Shadle smearing paint and mud on the sign, mailbox, the doors, windows and walls of the church.

According to the arrest affidavit, upon initiating contact with Shadle, the suspect threatened to "put a bullet in you", referencing the deputy.

He was placed under arrest and searched.

The deputy discovered 1 gram of methamphetamine in his pocket along with a straw to consume it with. He also recovered 34 rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

Shadle was arrested and charged with criminal mischief to a place of worship, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm (ammunition).

What's next:

This is Shadle’s fourth arrest this year in Pinellas County. It’s his 13th arrest in the past 10 years. He made a first appearance in court on these new charges on Tuesday, July 8th. A judge will decide whether he will be allowed to bond out on these current charges or if he will be held in jail until trial.