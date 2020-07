Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona and her mom, Bibi, shared an underwater “kiss crash” on July 9, the zoo said on Facebook.

In video the zoo posted, Fiona swims toward her mom and they collide in a moment of affection.

Fiona gained a following in 2017, as the smallest known hippopotamus to survive birth in captivity.

She was born six weeks prematurely to Bibi at the zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio.