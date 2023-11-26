Cinnaholic is bringing gourmet cinnamon rolls to Tampa

California-based cinnamon roll chain Cinnaholic opened a new location in South Tampa last month, serving up gourmet, freshly made treats to those with a sweet tooth.

The shop offers hot cinnamon rolls with lots of variety to choose from. With more than 10 frostings and 10 toppings, the customizations are limitless. Owner Juliana Mendes said they have options for everyone.

"There's people that just like an Old Skool. They don't want to put anything on top," Mendes said. "But, I think that's the funny part. You can put as many toppings as you want."

The shop also offers signature cinnamon rolls. Old Skool is a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting. Other options include Cookie Monster, Caramel Apple Pie and Very Berry.

For those looking for something other than cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic has you covered. They also serve brownies, cookies, cookie dough and more. Cookie Cakes and Cinnacakes are also options for larger events.

There are 96 Cinnaholics across the United States area. This is the first one in the Tampa Bay area. Thiago Mendes, another owner, said Tampa needed a location.

"Since we opened our pages on Facebook and Instagram, people just go crazy," Mendes said. "Everybody starts to ask, 'When are you going to open? When are you going to open?' So this was a sign Cinnaholic was needed here in Tampa."

The location is finally open for those demanding the sweet treats. The address is 927 S Howard Ave. You can also order delivery and catering services.

