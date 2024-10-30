Circle B Bar Reserve closed until further notice following flooding from Hurricane Milton

The Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County is a favorite place among visitors to take a hike or even just to sit and eat lunch, but that hasn't been possible because it's been closed since Hurricane Milton.

The trail leading to Alligator Alley and the driveway approaching the visitor center was underwater a week after the hurricane.

"Circle B sits near Lake Hancock, so it is a giant marsh and flood plain, so all of that rainwater that came from Hurricane Milton is slowly going to be trickling down to Circle B," said Candice Knothe, the environmental land stewardship coordinator for Polk County Parks and Natural Resources.

Because of flooding, the nature reserve has remained closed with no date to reopen at the moment. It's sad news for locals who have been visiting the more than 1,000-acre reserve for years.

"It's just great that the weather is cooling off, and I was hoping I could come out and enjoy it," said Missy Dunn, a visitor. "We get to see a wide variety of animals and wildlife and my grandchildren like to come with us, so I was really disappointed to see they aren't open yet."

With around 6,000 visitors a week, Knothe said staff wants to make sure it's safe before reopening, so they'll be doing storm debris cleanup and trail maintenance. She added that the good news is water is receding, and some areas are drying out.

"Oh gosh. I would love to see it open within a month or two just while the weather's nice, and it's fall," said Dunn. "Even in the winter you can come out and really enjoy it."

Staff members are going to continue to monitor the situation week by week to determine when would be the best time to reopen officially.

