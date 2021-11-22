Citing supply-chain issues, Publix puts limits on some items

If you still need to do your Thanksgiving shopping, you may need to be flexible with your grocery list. Publix has placed a purchase limit on some popular holiday food items.

Thanksgiving is just days away, and people are busy buying all the ingredients needed for their family feast.

"We're having probably 10 to 12 people, so we have done the rounds. We went to Costco, went to Sanwa Farmer’s Market, and ended up at Publix. We got everything," said Gail George-Coppens.

At many locations, Publix shoppers are seeing signs stating because of supply issues, customers are only allowed to buy two of certain items. The retailer tells FOX 13 news it is due to increased holiday demand and the ongoing supply chain issues.

Some stores are running out of holiday staples, while others are running low.

"Some of the toiletry, paper products, that was very sparse on some of the shelves," shopper Jill Ingle said.

"I can't find canned cherries anywhere," added George-Coppens.

It is not just the popular turkey day items. Publix says to best serve the majority of customers, purchase limits have been set for the following:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

"Believe it or not, I think that's a good thing because I want everybody to be able to have something," Ingle said. "People don't need to be hoarding things and then other people have nothing."

"Just the unnecessary purchasing of the items leaving like families who actually need it, not able to provide for their families because people don't buy like 10 cases of water or 20 things of butter," Malik Allen said.

Experts say shortages this year can be attributed to a variety of issues, including delays in production and shipping.

"The interconnectedness of all of the products, and the shortages we’re seeing in one area of global supply, are manifesting themselves in other areas including what we’re seeing happening now in food," explained Per Hong, global supply chain partner with Kearney.

Publix says the product limits are in place at every store, and it is not clear how long this policy will be in place.

Advertisement

"I have had a little bit of difficulty, but it's only a matter of days," Ingle added. "It's not a week, two weeks’ worth of problems."