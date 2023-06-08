Citizens Insurance wants double-digit rate hike after spike in Florida policyholders

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss proposed rate hikes from state-backed Citizens Insurance.

Citizens’ policyholders could see an average increase of 14 percent in their rate.

The double-digit ask comes after years of pleas to increase rates to keep pace with the private insurance market.

Citizens says state regulations have kept its rates artificially low, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of extra customers looking to avoid skyrocketing rates in the private market.

Many more have signed on because they don’t have another insurance option.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have been dropped by their insurers in recent years as record numbers of companies have either been declared insolvent or pulled out of the state. That’s caused Citizens’ customer base to balloon, up to nearly 1.3 million policyholders by April of this year.

The low rates have also created a widening gap between what customers pay in, and what it would cost to cover losses after a major storm.

Citizens is considered a last resort because it covers much less and could subject customers to big surcharges to cover its losses. If those losses are high enough, that could end up costing even those with private insurance.

In March, the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s Board of Governors approved the new rate recommendations.

Thursday’s hearing will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information on how to participate online and to submit public comments, click here.