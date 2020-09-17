Citrus County deputies arrest woman on lewd and lascivious charges

article

Ashlee Graham, 20, was arrested after deputies say she sent nude photos of herself to a minor and asked them to send nude pictures to her.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted on August 20 about allegations that Graham was texting nude photos of herself to a minor and detectives gathered forensic digital evidence to support the allegations.

According to detectives, Graham sent thee nude photos to the victim and also requested the victim to send nude photos of themselves.

During a Child Protection Team interview, the victim told a detective that nude photographs were exchanged and also described incidents where Graham had inappropriately touched the victim while telling the victim to keep it a secret or she would go jail.

Detectives said Graham admitted to several allegations during a September 16 interview.

Graham was arrested for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

"This case sheds light on how easily predators can use technology to target children, even right here in our community," said Sheriff Prendergast. "The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is committed to ensuring that the detectives within our Internet Crimes Against Children Unit are highly trained and equipped to conduct these technology-driven investigations, identify and locate predators, and bring justice to their victims."