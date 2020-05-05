Citrus County driver accidentally reverses onto two parked cars

article

Deputies in Citrus County say a driver accidentally backed up onto two other cars in a bank parking lot.

The crash occurred Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the adult male driver reversed out of the SunTrust drive-thru and over a curb into County Road 486.

Then, they said, he "cut the wheel" and continued reversing around the curve until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot along Forest Ridge Boulevard.

That's when the driver reversed onto two parked cars. Deputies said they are still investigating what caused the incident.

