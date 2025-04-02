Citrus County man accused of intentionally hitting woman with car after fight: Deputies

The Brief A Citrus County man is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a car just after getting into a fight with her outside a Homosassa home. The 911 caller witnessed the man and woman fighting, and told officials he saw the man intentionally hit the woman. The woman is in the hospital in critical condition.



A Citrus County man is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a car just after getting into a fight with her outside a Homosassa home on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said John Kazmier Kaminski, 46, was arrested for attempted murder after the incident.

Big picture view:

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. According to officials, the caller told them that a man and woman had been fighting in the yard outside the home.

The caller then witnessed the man get into a vehicle before speeding up and intentionally hitting the woman with the vehicle, deputies said.

Booking photo of John Kazmier Kaminski. Courtesy: Citrus County Jail.

Citrus County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene with deputies and found the woman unconscious and struggling to breathe. Investigators said she was flown to HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident. They said they detained Kaminski and took him to the Emergency Operations Center, where he was interviewed by detectives.

After Kaminski was arrested, he was taken to the Citrus County Jail, and is being held there on no bond, the sheriff's office said.

What they're saying:

"This is a deeply disturbing and senseless act of violence. We are committed to working relentlessly with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office to ensure that Kaminski is held fully accountable for his actions," said Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent. "We are committed to seeking justice for the victim and ensuring that this individual faces the full weight of the law for this violent act."

