Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics

There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer.

Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.

While growing up in Maryland, owner Kevin Paige said his family would make root beer around the holidays.

"We would share our root beer with different family members and compete," he recalled.

The hobby stuck with him throughout his life, and he decided to make it the cornerstone of his restaurant. Paige said that while homemade root beer is hard to come by these days, the restaurant has actually become more well known for their burgers.

"The first year we opened, and every year since, we’ve won the best burger in Citrus County," he said.

It’s an old-fashioned smash burger on a butter-toasted bun. Other popular items on the menu are milkshakes and root beer floats. Paige’s also serves "brown cows," which is a root beer float with chocolate ice cream.

Affordability is one feature of the restaurant that Paige prides himself on. A single burger starts at just $2.70, with plenty of free topping options.

"I want to be an affordable place for the working guy to come and eat," he said. "That’s very important to me."

Paige’s Root Beer is located at 2147 West Norvell Bryant Highway in Lecanto. They are open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.