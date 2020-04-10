Citrus County woman last seen Monday, April 6

article

Citrus County deputies say they are continuing to search for 75-year-old Diane Mcinnis, who hasn't been seen in several days.

According to a Facebook post shared Friday by the sheriff's office, Mcinnis was last seen April 6 around 10 p.m. It's believed she walked away from her home in the area of West Finch Court in Homosassa, but it's unknown what she was last wearing or which direction she may have headed.

Detectives said she has no known symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's, and does not have any "major medical conditions.'

Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121.