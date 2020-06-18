Citrus, Polk School Districts offer option of in-person or virtual learning for upcoming school year

Students in Citrus County have the option of attending school via an in-person classroom with enhanced health and safety precautions in place or attending class virtually in August. Students who choose to attend virtual school must commit to being virtual for at least one semester.

Students who choose to attend class in person will be asked to update their student's emergency form. Students attending virtual school are asked to complete a new enrollment registration form by July 11.

Families who do not select an option by July 11 will default to being an enrolled student at their child's brick-and-mortar school.

Polk County Schools also announced on Thursday that it is planning to reopen schools for traditional, face-to-face instruction in August. The district is also expanding options available through Polk Virtual School for families who prefer their children participate in virtual learning.