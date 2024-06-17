Expand / Collapse search

City of Lakeland to vote on resolution to eliminate free on-street parking downtown

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 17, 2024 8:18am EDT
Lakeland
Leaders in Lakeland plan to meet Monday to discuss the possibility of eliminating free parking downtown in an effort to address a lack of parking during peak hours.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The City of Lakeland plans to vote Monday on a resolution that would end free parking downtown.

Leaders are considering the move in an effort to address a lack of parking in the downtown area during peak times.

Currently, the city allows drivers to park for free for up to two hours with the option to pay $1 for an additional two hours. If the resolution is approved, the two free hours would be eliminated and a rate of $1 per hour would take effect.

Another proposed change would increase monthly permit fees for parking garages from $70 to $90 in 2025, then $100 in 2026.

The new rates would begin in October if the proposal passes.

