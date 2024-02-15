Lakeland school combines education with farming: ‘They get to experience nature’

Two Bay Area educators have joined forces to make learning easier for students.

WonderHere is not your ordinary school.

"I like it because you don't just get to sit in the classroom all day," explained student Eva Chaudhry. "You get to do, like act, like fun activities. We actually get to, like, get up and do things."

Student Nicolas Sieirra agrees.

"I just like the freedom because all my friends go to regular school, and they're just stuck behind a desk for, like, eight hours," he said.

READ: Changes to SAT: Here’s what to know as college entrance exam goes digital

That’s not the case at WonderHere School in Lakeland. It’s a private farming school for Pre-K and elementary-age children.

WonderHere has been opened for eight years and runs a summer camp.

"I really felt that there must be a different way to do learning, a different way to do education," said Jessica Zivkovich, co-owner WonderHere. " A way where kids can have fun, where they can have freedom and still learn. And so WonderHere is the answer to that question, that there is a different way to do learning."

Tiffany Thenor and Jessica Zivkovich are the brains behind the concept of combining education with farming.

READ: Hillsborough has more homeschooled students than any school district in the country

"We believe in play and project-based learning," said Thenor. "Joy. We believe learning can be hard, but it can also be fun."

At the 10-acre botanical farm school, students take care of chickens, goats, alpacas, bunnies and even a garden, all part of their learning experience.

The students also learn farm chores at the school.

"These kids also do a rotation of farm chores. So, they also get to grow in responsibility while learning different trades," Thenor explained.

Teacher Alexandra Dennis loves the idea of play-and-project-based learning methods.

READ: What is a charter school? Here’s what to know about the publicly-funded non-profit organizations

"It's so hands-on and differentiated for the children," Dennis said. "It's really such a beautiful way for our kids to go through school."

WonderHere School is based on play and project-based learning.

The school has approximately 80 students with each classroom having no more than 12 students.

"When you have a smaller class size, the teacher can understand the children's needs, their interests and their abilities. She can create, or he can create a personalized education plan per child," Thenor said.

READ: Florida school voucher program makes private schools more accessible for families

A plan that appears to be working well.

The school has about 80 students with no more than 12 in each classroom.

"They're growing academically and they're still enjoying their childhood. They still get to play; they get to experience nature. They get to make friends. They get to move around and talk during their day in the classroom. So, we don't have to forego one for the other," Zivkovich shared.

WonderHere has been open for eight years and runs a summer camp. It will be accepting new students later this year.

Click here for more information.