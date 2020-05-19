City of Sarasota offering small businesses up to $5,000 in grants
article
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota city officials will begin accepting applications for small business grants.
Under the program, eligible small businesses in Sarasota will be awarded up to $5,000. Applications must provide a plan of how the money will be used.
The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis with more than $2 million being awarded in total.
Applications will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the city's website.