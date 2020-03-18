City of Tampa closes beaches along the bay to curtail COVID-19 spread

Tampa's beaches along the bay are closing at sunset Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.

The city issued a press release saying Mayor Jane Castor added the closures to a previous order limiting the times and places where people could congregate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures are meant to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control recommended Tuesday that citizens not gather in groups of more than 10 people, and everyone should remain at least 6 feet from each other.

The following beaches in Tampa will be closed:

- Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

- Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607

- Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606

- Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

The city said the boat ramp at Picnic Island Park would remain open.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

