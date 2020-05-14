City of Tampa opens remaining parks and pools, with some restrictions

article

This weekend, more of Tampa’s parks and pools will open for use as coronavirus-related lockdowns are lifted.

Back on May 4, the day the governor’s safer-at-home order expired, the city opened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks. Saturday, the rest of the city’s facilities will reopen, but with a few restrictions.

A city spokesperson says residents will be able to utilize the Parks & Rec amenities listed below only if they are practicing social distancing and gathering in groups of no more than 10 people.

• Open outdoor spaces

• Kayak and canoe Launches

• Tennis, pickleball, handball, and racquetball courts (maximum of two people per court)

• Disc golf courses

• Walking trails

• Skate parks

• Athletic fields (must contact Athletics at (813) 731-9432 to reserve use)

• Restrooms

Certain areas within the parks -- such as picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and splash pads -- will remain closed.

The following pools will also be open beginning May 16, but limited to lap swimming by appointment only, while participants adhere to social distancing guidelines.

• Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

• Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605

• Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

• Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

• Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

• Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

• Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606

• Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

To reserve your lap swim time, swimmers should call the pool they plan to utilize. Appointments can be made for the current day only and will be limited to a maximum one-hour session.

LINK: For pool hours and contact information visit http://bit.ly/TpaPools.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and gatherings of more than 10 people will not be allowed while utilizing any park, pool, or amenity.

