City of Tampa, police chief forming team to help improve policing

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is putting together a 10-person advisory team to help bring change to the police department after weeks of protests calling for an end to racial injustice.

The city says the team will "serve as community liaisons to the chief and weigh in on issues surrounding the department. They'll also make suggestions on how officers can build better relationships and trust within the community."

"My concern with our country right now is not enough people are listening, they're busy talking but we're not really listening," said Chief Dugan. "What's going on with these protests; it's difficult to get a feel for what they actually want, and by sitting down one on one with people from all different walks of our city."

The chief says he hopes people will feel more comfortable having one-on-one meetings with him, either at a restaurant, coffee shop, his office, or an advisory team member's office.

"Tampa is such a diverse city, you go from one extreme to the other in our city, and that's what I'm looking for," Chief Dugan said. "The concerns of one neighborhood are not the same as the concerns of a different neighborhood."

The police department will be accepting applications for 30 days. To qualify, you must be a resident of Tampa and have lived in the city for at least five years, be in good community standing, and have availability to meet with the chief.

LINK: www.tampagov.net/police/chiefs-community-advisory-team