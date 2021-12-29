City of Tampa reinstates mask mandate in all city buildings amid COVID surge

The city of Tampa is reinstating its mask mandate in all city buildings due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes one day after Hillsborough County said it would once again require masks to be worn inside all county facilities.

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 29, face coverings will be required inside all city buildings.

The requirement applies to both city employees and members of the public when inside a city facility.

"If anyone refuses to wear a mask, the city will not refuse entry, but will prepare an alternative area or method to deliver the city service in the facility," officials said.