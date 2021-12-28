Hillsborough County brings back mask mandate in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status

Hillsborough County is once again requiring masks inside all county buildings due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 29, face coverings will be required indoors at all county facilities for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement applies to both county employees and visitors.

County facilities include libraries, recreation centers and the Frederick B. Karl County Center, officials said. The revised rule will also affect in-person public comments at the Board of County Commissioners meetings, beginning Jan. 12.

RELATED: Demand remains high as people line up early at Hillsborough's only COVID-19 testing site

"The measure is being taken as a precaution for the health and safety of County employees as well as residents," officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

LINK: To read the county's full directive, click here.