Hillsborough County brings back mask mandate in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
In Tampa, people started lining up early Monday for the lone county-run testing site in Tampa. The line wrapped around the building.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County is once again requiring masks inside all county buildings due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 29, face coverings will be required indoors at all county facilities for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement applies to both county employees and visitors.

County facilities include libraries, recreation centers and the Frederick B. Karl County Center, officials said. The revised rule will also affect in-person public comments at the Board of County Commissioners meetings, beginning Jan. 12.

"The measure is being taken as a precaution for the health and safety of County employees as well as residents," officials said in a statement.

