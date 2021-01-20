City of Tampa's 3Rs Art and Poetry contest to raise awareness for environmental stewardship

The city of Tampa is taking submissions for its 3Rs Art and Poetry contest. The competition is geared to youth in grades 3 - 12 who attend school or are homeschooled within the city limits.

On their website, the City says the goal of the contest is, ‘to engage the City of Tampa’s youth in environmental stewardship while conveying a recycling and waste reduction message.’

A winner will be selected from elementary, middle and high school.

The winning artwork will then be on display on a recycling collection truck for one year.

The winning poems will also be displayed at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park for a year.

The deadline for submissions is February 5. For more information, visit www.tampa.gov/solid-waste/3rs-art-contest-winners.