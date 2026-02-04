Jewelry store burglars steal $45K of gems and a gun after breaking into St. Pete store with sledgehammer: SPPD

The Brief A suspected jewelry store burglar has been arrested and another is on the run after a heist at Old Northeast Jewelers. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Savon Hunter and another suspect used a sledgehammer to break into the jewelry store around 2 a.m. on January 28. Hunter has been charged with armed burglary, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), and driving with a suspended license with knowledge. The second suspect is still at large.



A suspected jewelry store burglar has been arrested and another is on the run after a heist at Old Northeast Jewelers.

It happened around 2 a.m. on January 28.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Savon Hunter and another suspect used a sledgehammer to break into the jewelry store located at 1131 4th Street North.

Police said the burglars stole about $45,000 in jewelry and a gun.

READ: Florida girls kidnapped by man they met on Roblox: MCSO

Hunter was located and arrested on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

He has been charged with armed burglary, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), and driving with a suspended license with knowledge.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

READ: Pinellas Park teacher, coach accused of lewd or lascivious conduct with students

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.