Jewelry store burglars steal $45K of gems and a gun after breaking into St. Pete store with sledgehammer: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspected jewelry store burglar has been arrested and another is on the run after a heist at Old Northeast Jewelers.
It happened around 2 a.m. on January 28.
The backstory:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Savon Hunter and another suspect used a sledgehammer to break into the jewelry store located at 1131 4th Street North.
Police said the burglars stole about $45,000 in jewelry and a gun.
READ: Florida girls kidnapped by man they met on Roblox: MCSO
Hunter was located and arrested on Tuesday.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
He has been charged with armed burglary, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), and driving with a suspended license with knowledge.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.
READ: Pinellas Park teacher, coach accused of lewd or lascivious conduct with students
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.