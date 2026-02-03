Florida mom arrested after 5-year-old brings gun to pre-K class in a backpack: MCSO

article

The Brief A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies said her child brought a gun in a backpack to a pre-K class. Investigators said the teacher secured the gun and prevented other students from seeing it. After being interviewed by detectives, the child’s mother, Zane Shernell Turner, 25, was arrested.



What we know:

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource deputy was notified on Monday around 11:20 a.m. that a pre-K teacher at Madison County Central School found a handgun inside a 5-year-old student’s backpack.

Investigators said the teacher secured the gun and prevented other students from seeing it.

The school resource deputy took the gun, identified as a Lorcin Model L25 .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the handgun had a magazine, but was not loaded. No ammunition was present.

Investigators went to the school to figure out how the gun ended up in the child’s backpack.

Dig deeper:

After being interviewed by detectives, the child’s mother, Zane Shernell Turner, 25, was arrested.

Turner has been charged with violation of safe storage of a firearm and neglect of a child.

What they're saying:

"I am proud of the quick and appropriate response by our deputies and school personnel to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff. Thank you for your attention to this matter, stated Sheriff David Harper.

What's next:

The investigation is still active as investigators work to figure out if anyone else from the child’s household is involved.