City of Tampa to host 'National Learn to Row Day' before both high school teams head to nationals

The Brief The City of Tampa is hosting a free event on Saturday for anyone interested in learning how to row. The sport has soared in popularity in recent years, especially among high school students in search of college scholarships. Team Tampa Rowing has two high school rowing teams heading to nationals later this month.



If you're looking for a new outdoor activity this summer, rowing may just be for you. It's one of the fast-growing sports in recent years, especially among high school students in search of college scholarships.

The City of Tampa has their club team that just reached a major milestone. Team Tampa Rowing is celebrating their latest stroke of victory.

"Going to nationals, what that means to me is like it really shows like how much our hard work throughout the whole entire season really paid off," Plant High School freshman Megan Galey said.

Galey and her rowing team are heading to nationals along with the Team Tampa Rowing boys team. Both qualified at the regional competition last month after taking home their first state championship title.

"We raced our hardest and we got gold," said Ethan Cerchio, a freshman at Robinson High School. "It was such a close race and that feeling once we knew we had secured gold was just like incredible. I was so like the adrenaline rush. I was so happy."

What's next:

Before both teams head to nationals later this month, Team Tampa Rowing and the City of Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department are hosting US Rowing's 7th Annual National Learn To Row Day this Saturday at the Tampa River Center. It's a free event open to all ages and anyone who's interested in learning how to row.

"You'll start by getting on a rowing machine and have one of our experienced coaches walk you through how to do the rowing stroke, and then we'll actually get you out on the water with our experienced members that'll be able to set the boat for you, keep you nice and stable, and by the end you'll be making the same stroke that the Olympians take," City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Supervisor Mike Moseley said.

The sport has made a major splash in recent years across the country and here in Tampa.

The backstory:

The City of Tampa started the rowing program in 2018 with just 16 students. They now have kids from 86 schools in Hillsborough County participating in the program.

"Every year during the Olympics, we get a bump in interest. We also have a lot of folks that are coming to Tampa from other parts of the country where this is the prep school sport or the college sport that everyone sees," Moseley said.

While Cerchio is excited about going to nationals, he has one ultimate goal he hopes one day he can achieve.

"I want to go to the Olympics. I want to be in those boats with all those people, facing the best athletes in the world. And I really want to just go there. It's an amazing place to be. And, I feel like if I just follow through with what I want, I'm going to be able to go there eventually," Cerchio said.

To sign up for National Learn To Row Day in Tampa, click here.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

