Claudine Gay to continue as Harvard faculty member, likely to keep $900K salary

The recently-resigned Harvard President Claudine Gay will still likely earn nearly $900,000 a year despite there being numerous plagiarism allegations against her.

Gay, whose resignation will bring an end to the shortest Harvard presidency in the university's history, will return to a position as a faculty member at the Ivy League institution .

In her resignation on Tuesday afternoon, Gay did not specify her new position as a faculty member.

"I believe in the people of Harvard because I see in you the possibility and the promise of a better future. These last weeks have helped make clear the work we need to do to build that future—to combat bias and hate in all its forms, to create a learning environment in which we respect each other’s dignity and treat one another with compassion, and to affirm our enduring commitment to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth," Gay wrote, in part.

"I believe we have within us all that we need to heal from this period of tension and division and to emerge stronger. I had hoped with all my heart to lead us on that journey, in partnership with all of you. As I now return to the faculty, and to the scholarship and teaching that are the lifeblood of what we do, I pledge to continue working alongside you to build the community we all deserve," Gay said.

Prior to being named president, Gay earned $879,079 as a Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean in 2021 and $824,068 in 2020, according to the Ivy League school's newspaper, the Harvard Crimson .

Gay's predecessor, Lawrence Bacow , was paid $1.3 million annually before his departure, according to the school's newspaper.

The Boston Globe reported that, according to its sources, Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber , will become interim president.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

