Clearwater art exhibition: Local teachers showcase masterpieces

The Brief A new Clearwater art exhibition highlights the personal masterpieces of local Pinellas County art teachers and staff. The collaborative gallery features paintings, sculptures and mixed media creations inside the Clearwater Main Library. The collection is open to visitors until July 24.



Pinellas County art teachers are stepping out of their classrooms and into the spotlight to showcase their own creative talents in a new gallery display.

Teachers share artwork in Clearwater

What we know:

The Clearwater Main Library is hosting a unique exhibition that features artwork created entirely by Pinellas County educators. The display is a collaborative effort organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance and the Pinellas Art Education Association.

"The Courage to Create: Artists Inspiring Artists" highlights the deep pool of creativity found within the county's art teachers and staff.

Meaning behind masterpieces

What they're saying:

The artwork on display carries deep personal meaning for the instructors, including pieces inspired by family history and themes. Art instructor Zach Thompson expressed immense pride in seeing his peers showcase their talents.

"When you get to come here and see all these wonderful pieces from all of these great art teachers, it's outstanding," Thompson said. "I love it, and I'm so proud of being a teacher in Pinellas County and being able to say these are my colleagues."

Refilling the creative cup through gallery shows

The backstory:

Visual Arts Teacher Salvatore James Gulino explained that his personal creations are directly tied to his role in the classroom.

"I'm a teacher first, but I'm an art teacher because I'm an artist, and I do believe in practicing what you teach," Gulino said.

Pinellas County Schools Visual Arts Coordinator Latonya Hicks views these exhibition opportunities as passion projects. She said because teachers spend so much energy helping others that they often neglect their own craft. Hicks noted that guiding students to dig deep and create meaningful work can leave instructors completely drained.

"Often times, the teacher then goes home, and they make no art," Hicks explained.

However, she believes exhibitions like this provide a vital spark, adding, "Getting teachers to continue to create because it refills itself. You're exhausted, and then you make, now you're excited again, and it refills your cup."