Clearwater Beach rescues surge as rip current risk remains high: What swimmers need to know

The Brief Clearwater Beach lifeguards made more than a dozen water rescues over several days of dangerous surf. Crews responded to eight rescues Tuesday and five more by Wednesday afternoon, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue. A high rip current risk remains in effect through Thursday evening along much of Florida’s Gulf Coast.



Beachgoers are being urged to stay out of dangerous surf after Clearwater Beach lifeguards made more than a dozen water rescues in recent days.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday afternoon, Clearwater Fire & Rescue said persistent winds and tropical activity in the Gulf continued to produce rough conditions at Clearwater Beach.

Crews responded to eight water rescues Tuesday and another five by Wednesday afternoon, the department said.

"Red flags are flying, indicating rough surf and dangerous rip currents," Clearwater Fire & Rescue wrote.

Gulf rip current danger

What we know:

The National Weather Service has a high rip current risk in effect through Thursday evening for:

Pinellas County

Coastal Hillsborough County

Coastal Manatee County

Coastal Sarasota County

Coastal Charlotte County

Coastal Lee County

Although Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move away from Florida, elevated surf across the eastern Gulf is expected to keep the rip current danger high through the evening. (National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service warns that rip currents can carry even strong swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.

What is a rip current?

Dig deeper:

A rip current is a narrow, fast-moving channel of water flowing away from the beach.

Rip currents typically extend from near the shoreline through the area where waves are breaking. They commonly develop around breaks in sandbars and near piers, jetties and inlets.

They do not pull swimmers underwater like an undertow. Instead, they carry swimmers away from shore — sometimes at speeds of up to eight feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer. They can also form on clear and sunny days.

The danger often increases when a swimmer panics and tries to fight the current directly, quickly exhausting the energy needed to remain afloat.

Rip current safety guidance

What you can do:

Clearwater Fire & Rescue is asking visitors to swim near a lifeguard, monitor the flags posted at lifeguard towers and obey all beach warnings.

"Swimming is not advised while red flags are displayed," the department wrote.

Anyone caught in a rip current should:

Remain calm and signal for help

Float or tread water to conserve energy

Avoid swimming directly against the current

Swim parallel to the shoreline when able

Once free of the current, angle back toward the beach

The safest option is to swim directly in front of a staffed lifeguard tower and remain out of the water when lifeguards advise beachgoers not to enter.

Beach safety steps

What's next:

The high rip current risk is scheduled to remain in effect through Thursday evening.

Beachgoers should check the warning flags and speak with lifeguards before entering the Gulf, as conditions can vary between beaches and change throughout the day.