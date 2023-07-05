Clearwater City Manager selects new Police Chief

On Wednesday, Eric Gandy was named the 14th chief of police for the Clearwater Police Department by the Clearwater city manager.

Gandy, 56, had served as the city of Clearwater's marine and aviation department director since 2022, when he retired from law enforcement after a 31-year career.

His appointment will begin on July 31 when he is sworn in at a city council work session. It is a day that many, including City Manager Jennifer Poirrier, are looking forward to.

"Eric's reputation in the law enforcement community, among city staff, and our community makes him the ideal pick for chief of police," Poirrier said. "In his over 30 years of service in the police department and his most recent role as director of the marine and aviation department, Eric has demonstrated an affinity for problem-solving and giving attention to detail. His work ethic, experience, and dedication will be a compliment to an already exemplary Senior Executive Team."

Michael Walek, who had been serving as interim chief since the May retirement of Chief Daniel Slaughter, is now an assistant city manager. He will return to his deputy chief role.












