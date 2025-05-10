Clearwater condo residents grab belongings Saturday amid concerns over building’s structural integrity

The Brief Clearwater condo residents briefly returned to their building to grab belongings Saturday, as work to address concerns about the building’s structural integrity continues. On Tuesday, first responders urgently evacuated 60 residents from the 12-story South Beach III condo building after construction crews noticed one of the concrete support columns had large cracks in it. Residents say they signed up for 15-minute time slots between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday and were escorted into the building.



Clearwater condo residents briefly returned to their building to grab belongings Saturday, as work to address concerns about the building’s structural integrity continue.

On Tuesday, first responders urgently evacuated 60 residents from the 12-story South Beach III condo building after construction crews noticed one of the concrete support columns had large cracks in it.

"Yeah, we got a knock at the door -- I mean, a loud bang -- and went to the door and there were two firemen fully dressed, and they said, you have to get out right now," resident Scott May told FOX 13 Saturday.

Four days after that knock on his door, May returned to his condo building Saturday. He showed FOX 13 the email that condo management sent Friday, which said engineers authorized "safe, emergency access" to the building, allowing residents "a very limited, one-time access to their units."

Residents, including May, said they signed up for 15-minute time slots between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday and were escorted into the building.

"I've got files, all kinds. Toothbrush, toothpaste, everything. Clothes, just to have some fresh clothes, and everything helps," May said of the items he planned to grab. "So yeah, that's a relief."

According to that Friday email, condo management wrote, "We are continuing to work with officials on safe, longer-term re-entry, which is expected Tuesday, provided progress remains on schedule." Additionally, they hired an "outside structural engineer to conduct a peer review as an added safety measure."

"That would be fantastic," May said of a potential Tuesday return. "I probably think the only thing is, maybe that first night might be a little scary…You just have that in the back of your mind to make sure that we're safe."

According to an email sent to residents on Wednesday, the engineering company, Karins Engineering, is working with the City of Clearwater and the construction contractor Suncoast Restoration and Waterproofing to stabilize the building.

Big picture view:

The building’s milestone inspection from last year, which was just given to the city on Wednesday, said Karins Engineering did not find anything that would compromise the safety of the building for its intended use and occupancy.

A state law put into place after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021 said aging condo buildings must have structural inspections every 10 years. According to official reports, the condo in Clearwater was built in 1978.

