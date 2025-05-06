High-rise condo in Clearwater being evacuated due to support beam splitting: Officials
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A high-rise condo in Clearwater is being evacuated due to a support beam splitting, according to Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.
What we know:
Clearwater first responders are at the South Beach III Condos, 1460 Gulf Boulevard, working to evacuate residents as they check the structural integrity of the building.
PSTA is sending buses to help the residents.
Clearwater officials said there is a concern about cracks found in a pillar underneath the building, and evacuations are being made as a precaution. Crews are going floor-by-floor of the building to evacuate residents.
What we don't know:
First responders have not released many details about the incident, but they confirmed the structure has not collapsed.
What you can do:
Drivers should avoid Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key for the near future, according to Clearwater police.
The Source: Information for this story came from a post on X by Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube