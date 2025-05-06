High-rise condo in Clearwater being evacuated due to support beam splitting: Officials

The Brief A high-rise condo in Clearwater is being evacuated Tuesday evening. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala said a support beam is splitting. PSTA is sending buses to help the residents.



A high-rise condo in Clearwater is being evacuated due to a support beam splitting, according to Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

What we know:

Clearwater first responders are at the South Beach III Condos, 1460 Gulf Boulevard, working to evacuate residents as they check the structural integrity of the building.

PSTA is sending buses to help the residents.

Clearwater officials said there is a concern about cracks found in a pillar underneath the building, and evacuations are being made as a precaution. Crews are going floor-by-floor of the building to evacuate residents.

What we don't know:

First responders have not released many details about the incident, but they confirmed the structure has not collapsed.

What you can do:

Drivers should avoid Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key for the near future, according to Clearwater police.

The Source: Information for this story came from a post on X by Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

