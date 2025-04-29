Clearwater Ferry crash: Jannus Live releases statement on owner's involvement in deadly incident

The Brief Jannus Live's Instagram page posted a statement after it's owner, Jeffry Knight, was involved in the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash. Knight’s 37-foot boat slammed into the back of a ferry, with the impact killing 41-year-old Jose Castro, and sending 10 others to the hospital. No arrests have been made as the FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard investigate the crash.



The owner of the well-known concert venue Jannus Live in St. Petersburg was involved in the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash. On Sunday evening, owner Jeffry Knight’s 37-foot boat slammed into the back of a ferry, with the impact killing 41-year-old Jose Castro, and sending 10 others to the hospital.

No arrests have been made as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard investigate the crash. Law enforcement confirmed Knight is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Jannus Live took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, saying "We want to extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by Sunday night's tragic Clearwater Ferry accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time."

"We also want to express our trust in this community – in its ability to come together with compassion and patience as the facts surrounding this heartbreaking incident continue to emerge. We ask that judgement be reserved while the [FWC] and the United States Coast Guard conduct their thorough investigation into what occurred that night.

We are deeply grateful for the many expressions of support we’ve received from friends, family, and members of our extended Jannus Live community. Your kindness means more than words can say."

The investigation into the deadly crash remains ongoing.

