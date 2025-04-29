Family of Clearwater Ferry crash victim mourns loss as investigation continues: ‘We need justice’

The Brief A family is mourning the death of a father who was killed in a crash involving the Clearwater Ferry. Jose Castro, 41, was killed when a recreational boat crashed into the ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge. The father leaves behind his two daughters.



A family is mourning the death of a father who was killed in a crash involving the Clearwater Ferry on Sunday night.

Jose Castro, 41, was killed when a recreational boat crashed into the ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater. Investigators said 10 other people were sent to the hospital after the crash.

PREVIOUS: Clearwater Ferry crash: 1 dead and 10 hospitalized, boat involved located

The ferry was coming back from Clearwater Beach when the recreational boat slammed into the back of it.

Who was the victim of the Clearwater Ferry crash?

Jose's family said he had the day off from work on Sunday and decided to go to the beach. Castro's sister, Sandy Todd, said she hadn't heard from her brother that day, but then got a call around 2:30 a.m.

"They came and gave me the news that my brother had an accident and took his last breath," Todd said.

PREVIOUS: Clearwater boat crash: 1 killed, several injured in crash involving Clearwater Ferry

Castro leaves behind two young daughters.

"He's leaving behind an eight-year-old and a three-year-old, two girls, who love my brother deeply," Todd said. "You can see in their eyes, as soon as they see my brother, how their eyes shine."

What they're saying:

Todd said Castro was a devoted father and a family man above all else.

"[Their] daddy was there for them, picked them up from school, took them to go workout, took them to the park," Todd said. "Every single day was like that. His whole routine was like that, and now, there's no daddy anymore."

Todd said she and her brother moved to the U.S. together more than 20 years ago and were best friends.

"He was a young man, full of life, full of happiness," Todd said. "Everybody who knows my brother remembers my brother as a happy, smiling, humble guy."

Clearwater Ferry crash aftermath

The backstory:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the crash was a dynamic scene involving multiple locations, and the investigation is expected to take some time. FWC investigators said Jeffry Knight was driving the recreational boat.

"Sad, angry," Todd said. "I don't know. This world is crazy, it's crazy."

What they're saying:

Castro's family is frustrated and still looking for answers about how this crash happened.

"Today, that was my brother, and tomorrow could be one of us. Could be another family member suffering what we are suffering today. It is not fair. We need justice."

Castro's family started a social media fundraising campaign to help cover his funeral expenses. His family in Peru is also trying to travel to the U.S. for the funeral.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: FOX 13’s Kylie Jones collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: