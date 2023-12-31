Clearwater man arrested after racing on Gandy Bridge, going over 100 mph: FHP

A 46-year-old Clearwater man was arrested after racing another driver on the Gandy Bridge on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper was monitoring traffic on US-92 near the exit ramp from the SR-618 extension around 11:15 p.m. According to authorities, a Chevrolet Camaro and a Dodge Challenger sped onto the Gandy Bridge together while headed west.

FHP says both cars accelerated together near the hump and went over 100 mph until they overtook slower traffic.

READ: Clearwater man caught speeding on I-275 arrested after crashing, fleeing on foot: FHP

The Challenger changed lanes aggressively to the right from behind slow left lane traffic and continued west at over 80 mph into Pinellas County, according to troopers.

The driver was later identified as Curtis Alessis Andrew, according to FHP.

Officials say the Camaro slowed to under 80 mph before crossing into Pinellas County. A sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Challenger, according to authorities.

READ: Howard Frankland Bridge project continues to progress, expected to bring major traffic changes

FHP says the Challenger began to slow down but still continued west without stopping for over a quarter mile. The sergeant got next to the Challenger, and it did not move into the available right turn lane or shoulder, according to officials.

Troopers say the Challenger was forced to stop after making light contact with the right side of the sergeant's vehicle.

Andrew was arrested in Pinellas County for charges in both counties and a 30-day hold was placed on the car, according to officials.