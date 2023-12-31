Clearwater man caught speeding on I-275 arrested after crashing, fleeing on foot: FHP

A 34-year-old Clearwater man is facing four charges after fleeing from a traffic stop early on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Troopers say Saeed Ali Williams was seen speeding while headed south on I-275 just after 3 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper turned on their emergency lights and tried to stop Williams.

Williams sped up and aggressively switched lanes to try to get away, according to authorities.

Troopers say Williams was followed until he crashed on 34th St N north of Ulmerton Rd. He then got out of the car from the driver's seat and fled on foot, according to FHP.

Authorities say Williams was positively identified as the registered owner of the vehicle and a trooper continued to chase Williams on foot while he ignored commands to stop.

Williams was eventually arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting an officer without violence (obstruction), according to troopers.

Officials say he was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and violation of parole - trafficking cocaine.