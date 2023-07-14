Dunedin man arrested for DUI after collision with Pinellas County deputy

A Pinellas County deputy is recovering and a Dunedin man is facing charges following a crash Wednesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Schiebner was driving north on Alternate 19 approaching Cedar Street when a Honda Accord driven by Edward Parsons pulled out directly in front of him.

Investigators say Deputy Schiebner was not able to stop in time and crashed into the Accord’s driver’s side front door.

Edward Parsons mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Schiebner sustained minor injuries and Parsons received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to PCSO, Parsons showed signs of impairment after the crash.

He was arrested and charged with DUI involving property damage.

