Tampa elementary school principal arrested for DUI after nearly sideswiping deputy: HCSO

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the principal of Town and Country Elementary School was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday night.

The sheriff's office says an HCSO deputy was near West Linebaugh Avenue and North Dale Mabry around 10 p.m. when a black Chevy sedan nearly sideswiped him.

Then, the car cut the deputy off and began driving erratically, straddling lanes of traffic and nearly entering the path of oncoming vehicles, according to officials. Authorities say another deputy nearby saw the same car headed westbound on West Linebaugh Avenue, where it didn't stop at a red light at the intersection of Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue, which has a "no turn on red" sign.

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Otis Kitchen II, did not stop when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Casey Road and Gunn Highway. He took off westbound on Old Saybrook Avenue from Casey Road and deputies continued to follow him and watched him park his car inside his garage, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say Kitchen II was arrested and showed obvious signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, the smell of alcohol, unsteady standing, and urinating on himself.

According to the sheriff's office, he had difficulty completing sobriety exercises. Kitchen II's breath sample registered as 0.142.

Deputies say he was arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude.

"Drinking and driving is not only irresponsible but also inexcusable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "It endangers the lives of everyone on the road. Our deputies acted swiftly to prevent a potentially tragic situation."

The investigation is ongoing.

