Clearwater man recovering from dengue fever warns others to take virus seriously

The Brief A Clearwater man recovering from dengue fever says he is still feeling the effects of the virus nearly two weeks after his symptoms began. Hillsborough County has reported 259 locally acquired dengue cases, an increase of 36 from the previous week. Pinellas County has reported 20 cases. Tampa crews have removed 23 tons of tires over the past three months and are going door to door in neighborhoods where dengue cases have been reported.



A Clearwater man recovering from dengue fever says he is still feeling the effects of the virus nearly two weeks after his symptoms began. He hopes sharing his experience will encourage others to take precautions as locally acquired cases continue to rise across Tampa Bay.

Dengue fever symptoms

What we know:

Tim Libert believes his infection began with a mosquito bite on the patio of his Clearwater home on Sept. 27. Libert says he eventually woke up with ear pain that quickly became severe pain in his neck and other parts of his body. He also experienced a fever of 103 degrees that lasted for days.

"I felt like I was in an accident. Like I fell off a motorcycle at 30 miles an hour," Libert said.

The pain resembled what dengue patients often describe as "bone-breaking" pain. Libert says he spent three straight days in bed and could barely move.

Although he is starting to feel better, he is still dealing with gastrointestinal issues nearly two weeks after his symptoms began.

"When something hits you that hard, I'm thinking what else could happen? Is it a heart attack? Is it some other disease I don't know about?" Libert said.

He hopes to return to normal soon but wants others to understand how serious the illness can be.

"It's not a fun deal. And be aware," Libert said.

Mosquito abatement efforts

The backstory:

The latest state report shows Hillsborough County's locally acquired dengue cases increased to 259, up 36 from the previous week.

Other Tampa Bay counties also remain affected:

Pinellas: 20 cases, up from 13.

Pasco: Three cases, unchanged.

Polk: One case, unchanged.

In Tampa, crews have removed 23 tons of tires over the past three months to help eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed.

City workers also went door to door Friday in neighborhoods where dengue cases have been reported, including Forest Hills, Sulphur Springs, Southeast Seminole Heights, West Tampa and North Hyde Park.

"We've got some pamphlets and some door hangers, and we're letting them know that please, if you have any standing water, any tires, any wheelbarrows, anything in that nature that's holding water, to please dump it, toss it, get rid of it," said Jack Ciucio with Tampa Neighborhood Enhancement.

Earlier this week, Hillsborough County commissioners approved more than $4.1 million earlier this week to help fight dengue.

Prevention and monitoring

What's next:

The City of Tampa also says it is monitoring 85 locations to ensure they comply with requirements to clear standing water from tires.

Health and local officials are urging residents to eliminate standing water around their homes and take steps to avoid mosquito bites.