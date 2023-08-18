Clearwater middle school student arrested for threatening to blow up classroom: Police

The Clearwater Police Department is reminding students that school threats are no joke after a middle schooler was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, on Wednesday several students told a school resource officer that a 14-year-old Oak Grove Middle School student said he was going to blow up a classroom.

Police say when another student asked if he cared about his friends being killed, the suspect said he loved his friends, but they would all die with everyone else.

According to police, the teen admitted to making the threat but said he was only joking.

READ: DeSantis signs death warrant for Florida man convicted of 1996 murder

No device was found at the school, which is located at 1370 S. Belcher Road.

The eighth grader was charged with threat to discharge a destructive device and taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Clearwater police say school threats are no joke and can lead to criminal charges even if they are made in jest.

