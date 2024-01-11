Clearwater officer accused of stalking resigns from police department: CPD

article

A Clearwater police officer who was recently accused of stalking his girlfriend has resigned from the agency.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Officer Brian Tejera was placed on administrative leave following his arrest in Pasco County.

Pasco County deputies say Tejera sent threatening written and video messages to his girlfriend and her family members.

"This is a disturbing allegation," said Police Chief Eric Gandy. "We immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed him on administrative leave."

In 2021, Tejera was arrested in Tarpon Springs on DUI charges after police said he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and got aggressive after they pulled him over for driving erratically.

Tejera had been with Clearwater Police since 2007.

