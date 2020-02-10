Clearwater officers serving meals in Special Olympics fundraiser

Every year, the Clearwater Police Department supports the Special Olympics with “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser. This year's event will be at Abe’s Place Tap and Grill, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. February 11.

About a dozen police officers and other police department employees will be taking orders and help serve food at the restaurant on S. Missouri Ave. Any tips earned by the Clearwater police department will go straight to Special Olympics Florida.

This fundraiser will have Touch Run T- shirts available for purchase and a Special Olympic athlete will make an appearance.