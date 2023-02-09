Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area

City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19.

Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.

Denise Sanderson, the city's director of economic development, said when the roadway was changed into a limited access highway, meaning it got rid of most of the intersections to allow traffic to flow freely several years ago, it also cut off the shopping centers from the roadway. U.S. 19 was rezoned in 2017 to accommodate the limited access highway.

"The zoning district is so flexible that it allows multiple types of uses out there, so residential, primarily multifamily, office, retail, even light industrial is allowed out there which is new for that area," she said. "It was not allowed previously and so, we can accommodate all sorts of development including research, university, and medical. It is very, very broad."

She said the pandemic put things on hold along the corridor, but the city sees this as untapped potential.

"We felt that the timing now was right to introduce this to the developer market for site selectors, for developers and realtors and grab some attention about this being the next great place," Sanderson said. "I think that the market, or rather that area, is ready for reinvestment and redevelopment and so, we’re excited about what that could yield."

It’s in a great location, she said, close to both airports, the port, Tampa, and St. Pete.

"It’s a really interesting time to envision a new community gathering space with mixed-use development and all sorts of interesting, new amenities that can attract not only residents of the city of Clearwater, but people from all over the region," Sanderson said.

A video they put together with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council is simply for people to envision what the area could be and to inspire creativity. She said the city envisions four sites redeveloped along the corridor, including the property adjacent to Baycare Ballpark and space near Countryside Mall.

They are open to other areas along the corridor too, though, she said. Sanderson said they’re hoping to attract finance, insurance, and tech companies, among others, and create a lot of jobs for the region.

If you’re interested in redeveloping property along U.S. 19, reach out to Phil Kirkpatrick, Senior Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Clearwater, at Philip.kirkpatrick@myclearwater.com.

Sanderson said they’ve already received a lot of interest just since they announced the idea on Monday.

"We’re ready to approach with creative strategies to really mitigate risks that developers may face whenever they enter a new market, she said. "So, we’re open for business, and we’re excited, and the phone has been ringing."

As far as a timeline for when a potential project or projects may come to fruition, Sanderson said it could take years. It all depends on who wants to play the ball.

"We have to have willing sellers and willing buyers and though we featured four sites along the corridor, I would suggest that there are innumerable sites that are ready for redevelopment. As I said earlier, it comes down to who are the interested parties and can a deal be made," Sanderson said.

FOX 13 reached out to some of the businesses along U.S-19 for their thoughts about the possible redevelopment.