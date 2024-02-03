Clearwater plane crash: Man arrested after saying he was medical staff, crossing crime scene tape

A 66-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after trying to sneak past the "police line do not cross" tape at the scene of a plane crash in Clearwater, according to officials.

Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Joseph Salvatore Schifano identified himself as medical staff when he tried to cross the yellow police tape at the intersection of Sumo Dr and Nagano Dr.

According to Clearwater police, Schifano could not provide any proof of employment or duty. Officials saw him a short time later at the intersection of Nagano Dr and Rice Paddy Dr crossing under the crime scene tape and entering the scene.

Police say they warned Schifano to stay out of the crime scene after he told him that he was "just nosey." He was told to "move along," according to an affidavit.

Officials say after trying to avoid being seen by another officer, Schifano quickly walked under the crime scene tape that was marked "police line do not cross" and into the crime scene.

According to the affidavit, Schifano was an "entire house length into the crime scene" and taking a video on his cell phone of the plane crash when police made contact with him.

After being read his rights, Schifano told law enforcement that he knew he was wrong and apologized, according to the police department.

Officials say he told them that he was trying to capture a video for a media company in an attempt to make money.

Schifano is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence.