Clearwater plane crash: Audio reveals pilot had engine trouble before crashing into neighborhood killing 3

A newly released audio recording between the pilot involved in a deadly plane crash in Clearwater Thursday night and air traffic control employees is offering new clues as to what happened as crews on the ground continue to sift through the rubble.

In the audio, the pilot can be heard saying he can’t see the airport and is losing the engine moments before the plane crashed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park along U.S. 19 around 7 p.m.

Air traffic control employees can be heard saying, "They went down hard. They're in flames."

READ: Clearwater plane crash: 3 killed when aircraft slammed into mobile home park, FAA says

They added, "Looks like there’s a structure fire. It looks like it went into a building."

In the three-and-a-half minute recording, the employees can be heard trying to pinpoint the exact location of the crash. Initially, they said it appeared to be near McMullen Booth Road and State Road 60. The person on the audio recording said there were a lot of flames and smoke.

READ: Clearwater 16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teenager while 'play fighting:' Police

"He is definitely into a house, a whole house is demolished," the air traffic controller said. "I just saw him going down at an extremely high rate of speed."

Once the pilot reported engine failure, responders on the ground began preparing for an emergency landing at Clearwater St. Pete Airport (PIE), before the plane crashed about three miles north of the runway.

As of Friday morning, officials were still digging through the wreckage.

Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said emergency vehicles designed to handle aircraft crashes were quickly re-routed to the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, three people were killed in the crash – two people on the ground and the pilot.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.