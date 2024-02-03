Clearwater plane crash: Pilot, 2 other victims identified

Three people who were killed after a plane crashed into a Clearwater mobile home community on Thursday night have been identified.

According to authorities, the plane crashed into the Bayside Waters Mobile Home Park along U.S. 19 around 7 p.m.

The FAA says the pilot and two people on the ground died.

According to the city, there were as many as nine people inside the mobile home on Pagoda Drive shortly before the crash. However, all but two had left the home.

Officials say 86-year-old Martha Parry was one of the victims. She lived at 2647 Pagoda Drive.

54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender from Treasure Island was visiting the mobile home at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The pilot, 54-year-old Jemin Patel from Melbourne Beach, was also identified as one of the victims.